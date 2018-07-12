Poor connectivity hampering Mysuru development

MP Pratap Simha raises issue at two-wheeler mechanics meeting

Mysuru: Poor connectivity with other districts and States is hampering the development of Mysuru, regretted MP Pratap Simha.

He was speaking at the grievance meeting organised by Mysore City (Dist.) Two-Wheeler Mechanics Federation at V.K. Hall in Nazarbad yesterday and said that the main problem we are facing is the widening of the roads to connect other cities and States.

Realising this problem, the Central Government is giving prime importance to upgrade the existing Mysuru-Bengaluru National Highway, doubling of railway track and the airport investing thousands of crores of rupees. Also this is the first time in the country that the airport runway is passing over the national highway, he said.

The railway-doubling track work between Mysuru-Bengaluru was going on at a snail’s pace during the previous UPA regime and there were land acquisition problems for expansion from Ramanagaram to Mysuru. This problem was resolved once the Modi Government came to power and the double track was inaugurated by the Prime Minister on Feb.19. At the same time, he inaugurated the Mysuru-Bengaluru National Highway work, he recalled.

With the expansion of the runway, electrification of railway track and the six-laning of Mysuru-Bengaluru will boost tourism and help in the growth of educational institutions. However, a little time is needed for these projects to fructify. Even though Mysuru is the cultural capital and earned a name in various fields it is still deprived of many basic facilities, he alleged.

Will attend Council meeting: Simha assured that he would personally attend the Council Meeting of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) bring the grievances of the two-wheeler mechanics to the notice of the Corporators.

Mechanics subject to be included in PM Skill Development: With the two-wheelers getting more and more sophisticated technology by the day, the mechanics who are dependent on this profession are facing a lot of problems including not having proper tools. Realising the problems faced by them, he said that he would try to include the subject under Prime Minister Skill Development scheme. If the mechanics undergo training under this scheme and get certificates, then they will become eligible for loans under MUDRA scheme, he added.

Ayushman Bharat on Aug.18: One of the pet schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ayushman Bharat, the mega health scheme will be implemented next month, on Aug.18. This scheme is going to benefit the poorest of the poor, he said.

Lead Bank Manager Venkatachalapathy gave information about the MUDRA Bank loan facilities. Later, the officers concerned spoke about the Indira Gandhi Housing schemes.

Federation Secretary Lingaraju and others were present during the programme.