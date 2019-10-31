MP regrets slow progress of crop loan scheme

October 31, 2019

Mysuru: Regretting the slow progress of crop loan scheme in Mysuru district, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha asked banks to have Melas in all Panchayats. He was speaking at the tri-monthly progress review meeting on various Central Government programmes under the Lead Bank Schemes at the ZP Auditorium here yesterday.

Maintaining that banks in the district have failed to meet agriculture loan targets with most of them falling way short of the set target, Pratap Simha expressed dissatisfaction for having issued loans to only 246 SC/ST people under the Prime Minister’s Start-up India Scheme.

Expressing unhappiness with the progress achieved in the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana, the MP wanted banks to hold Melas in all Panchayats. Observing that many banks have not given loans to farmers, Simha sought details of MUDRA (Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency Bank) beneficiaries with a yearly breakup and bank-wise details.

Pulling up authorities for falling short in advancement of crop loans, he wanted the agriculture department officials and bank officials to cover all farmers under Prime Minister’s Fasal Bima Yojana so that they would get compensation if there is crop loss.

Taking banks to task for not creating much awareness on Central Government schemes, the MP said that though there is a demand to open at least one bank in each Panchayat, authorities have failed to adhere to directions resulting in increased pressure on banks in Tobacco growing areas of Hunsur and Periyapatna.

ZP CEO hits out at Bank officials

ZP CEO K. Jyothi, who is also the in-charge Deputy Commissioner (in the absence DC Abhiram G. Sankar who is on long leave) expressed her displeasure on bank officials for the delay in sanctioning loans to beneficiaries under various schemes. Accusing officials of failing to reach the real beneficiaries, she charged that a few bankers have even threatened the farmers for approaching the higher-ups.

Urging bank officials to work for people, she asked officials to serve the poor and behave with them in a humble manner. Agriculture Department Joint Director Mahantheshappa expressed displeasure over the bankers’ non co-operative attitude in connection with Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and other crop Insurance schemes.

Lead bank manager Venkatachalapathy claimed that bank officials were not providing necessary details on time and were also reluctant to submit details. Pointing out that banks have achieved 61 percent target in giving farm loans, he said the banks have disbursed Rs. 558.74 crore under MUDRA scheme.

State Bank of India Assistant General Manager N. Parameshwaran, NABARD District Manager Manikantan, Lead Bank Senior Associate T.K. Kumaraswamy and others were present.

‘All banks, all people must accept Rs.10 coins’

Reserve Bank of India Assistant General Manager N. Dattatreya, who was also present at the meeting, has directed banks to accept Rs.10 denomination coins. Pointing out that there are fifteen varieties of Rs.10 coins in circulation, he said that the banks must sensitise customers on the validity of these coins.

Warning the banks of imposing a fine if they fail to accept coins, he said that as per a survey, 40 percent of banks do not accept Rs.10 coins and out of 100 banks, only four had Rs.10 coins. Dattatreya said that coins must be accepted by both people and banks.

