Subramanian Swamy backs demand for Autonomous Development Council for Kodagu

October 31, 2019

CNC to hold demonstration in New Delhi on Nov.1

Mysuru: The Kodavas’ long-standing demand for an Autonomous Development Council for Kodagu received a boost with Rajya Sabha Member Subramanian Swamy backing the move.

Swamy has written to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa seeking implementation of the demand. The letter comes in the wake of the Codava National Council (CNC) planning a demonstration in New Delhi on Nov.1 to push its demand.

Speaking to reporters at Pathrakartara Bhavan here yesterday, CNC President N.U. Nachappa said that the demonstration will be held from 9 am to 11 am near the French Embassy in New Delhi to seek an apology from the French Government, which along with Tipu Sultan was responsible for the massacre of Kodavas in 1785.

Thereafter, a protest will be held from 11.30 am to 3.30 pm at Jantar Mantar (Parliament Street) as part of Anti-Incursion Day and to demand Kodava land autonomous region, marking the 25th New Delhi Chalo Satyagraha by Kodavas, he said.

In his letter, Swamy says the idea of an Autonomous Development Council for Kodagu was discussed in 2018 with late Union Minister H.N. Ananth Kumar at a breakfast meeting.

He said current Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were party to the meeting.

“Ananth Kumar then said if the Council is not separated from Karnataka, he would welcome the Kodava Development Council with certain financial autonomy,” Swamy states in his letter.

He goes on to say, “It has been a great loss that Ananth Kumar prematurely passed away. It will be good if you now take up this matter with the Centre and see this idea of Development Council is implemented at the earliest.”

Expressing gratitude to Dr. Subramanian Swamy, Nachappa said that Swamy had promised to take up the issue of setting up the Kodava Autonomous Development Council when the CNC held a protest in New Delhi on Nov.26, 2017 and now his letter to the CM has given a boost to the long-standing demand of the Kodavas.

“Swamy also recollected the contributions of Kodavas to the Armed Forces and also pointed out that they are a “devout” Hindu tribal community. Swamy has justified the demand for the Council stating that Kodavas have been “exploited” by politicians who have purchased large coffee estates with black money,” Nachappa said.

We expect Yediyurappa to take this matter seriously and present it to the Centre to help Kodavas achieve a legitimate right,” he added.

CNC office-bearers Kaliyanda Meena Prakash, Katumaniyanda Umesh and Kiriyamada Sheryl were present during the press conference.

