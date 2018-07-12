State’s loan burden is Rs. 1,46,282 crore

Bengaluru: Did you know that Karnataka has a total loan burden of Rs. 1,46,282.66 crore?

Disclosing this to BJP member V. Somanna in his written reply, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said this statistics had been furnished by the Comptroller and Auditor General. These figures pertain to the period till March 2017.

In fact, the State had earmarked Rs. 16,208. 58 crore in the 2018-19 budget to pay the interest towards these loans, he noted. However, no property had been mortgaged while borrowing, he said. As of now, the government was borrowing only from NABARD and open market, the CM said.