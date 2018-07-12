Ramdas smells Rs.150 crore scam in Indira Canteens

Bengaluru: Alleging a Rs.150 crore scam in Indira Canteens, with a major chunk of the money being diverted to Congress party, KR MLA from Mysuru S.A. Ramdas has demanded a judicial probe into the scam.

Ramdas, who raised the issue in the Legislative Assembly yesterday, alleged that all the rules were flouted in the running of Indira Canteens, which were set up across the State in January this year with an aim of providing heavily subsidized food to the poor and the working class.

Even as Ramdas unearthed the scam, the ruling Congress members created a ruckus in the House, with nothing could be heard in the din.

While 100 to 120 members of the public ate in the Canteen, the officials have looted money by recording that over 500 persons had food in the Canteens.

Noting that the funds from the Centre’s Finance Commission were to be used only for development works, he alleged that the State Government had funded Indira Canteens poor labour cess, which is against norms.

Noting that the maintenance of Indira Canteens at Mysuru was given to Delhi-based Reward agency, Ramdas alleged that there was no such agency in Delhi.

Alleging that there has been no audit of Indira Canteens so far, he reiterated that there is a big scam in the allotment of funds to the Canteens, with suspicious that the AICC may have received 50 crore as kickback.

Maintaining that he was ready to come up with records to prove his allegations, Ramdas asserted that he was not making the allegations without any proof. Even as Ramdas began to talk about the alleged scam, Congress members, strongly objecting to this, went hammer and tongs against the KR MLA, following which the Speaker adjourned the House to Thursday.