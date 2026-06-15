Poor monsoon cuts dam inflows in Cauvery Basin 

June 15, 2026

KRS Dam level drops to 81.34 ft from 109.12 ft in 2025; Kabini stands at 2,252.80 ft against 2,276.36 ft

Mysuru: A significant rainfall deficit in Mysuru district, Kodagu and Kerala’s Wayanad region has triggered concern over falling water levels in the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) and Kabini reservoirs, raising fears of water scarcity in the months ahead.

Unlike the heavy showers typically witnessed in June, monsoon rains have remained sparse this season, affecting inflows into the two major reservoirs that serve as lifelines for irrigation and drinking water in southern Karnataka.

At KRS, the water level this morning stood at 81.34 ft against 109.12 ft recorded on the corresponding day last year. The reservoir’s maximum level is 124.80 ft.

The reservoir is currently receiving an inflow of just 528 cusecs, while 436 cusecs are being released daily to meet drinking water requirements in Mysuru, Mandya, Bengaluru and surrounding villages. During the same period last year, KRS was receiving 3,377 cusecs of inflow and releasing 906 cusecs.

A similar trend has been observed at the Kabini reservoir. The water level there today stands at 2,252.80 ft, compared to 2,276.36 ft a year ago. Inflow has dropped to 599 cusecs, while 600 cusecs are being released.

In contrast, Kabini was receiving 3,029 cusecs and releasing nearly 3,667 cusecs during the corresponding period last year.

The declining storage levels have caused anxiety among farmers and residents who depend on the reservoirs for irrigation and drinking water. Farmers, who would normally be engaged in sowing operations by mid-June, are awaiting adequate rainfall before beginning agricultural activities.

The delayed and inadequate monsoon has also heightened concerns over crop losses if rainfall does not improve in the coming weeks.

Experts point out that the KRS Dam depends largely on rainfall in Kodagu, while inflows into Kabini are determined by precipitation in the Wayanad region of Kerala. However, both catchment areas have recorded below-normal rainfall so far this season.

With reservoir levels continuing to decline and monsoon activity remaining weak, concerns are mounting over water availability for both agriculture and drinking purposes in the months ahead.