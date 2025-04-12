Poor response for KHB’s group housing scheme

April 12, 2025

Last date to submit applications extended till May 2

Mysuru: With the public showing lacklustre response to the applications called for group housing (apartment) being constructed near Kenchalagudu, Jayapura hobli in the taluk by Karnataka Housing Board (KHB), the last date to submit applications has been extended to May 2 to attract buyers. The earlier date to submit application was Apr. 2.

The KHB has proposed to construct 192 flats and had called the public to submit their applications. As only 52 persons have submitted applications, the last date has now been extended to May 2.

The KHB is constructing 160 two BHK and 32 three BHK flats and had asked the public to register their names by depositing Rs. 3 lakh for a 2 BHK flat. But only 52 persons had registered their names so far.