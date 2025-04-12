State Cabinet meeting at MM Hills

April 12, 2025

Chamarajanagar: The proposed State Cabinet Meeting at Male Mahadeshwara (MM) Hills, which was deferred on two occasions earlier, is now slated be held on Apr. 24.

The Cabinet meeting, earlier scheduled to be held on Feb. 15, was postponed to Feb.17, citing various reasons. It is now learnt that the Cabinet Meeting will be held at MM Hills on Apr. 24.

K. Venkatesh, who is the District Minister of Chamarajanagar, participated in a preliminary meeting held in this connection recently and directed DC Shilpa Nag and other officials to make necessary preparations.

The proposed meeting at MM Hills has aroused keen interest following the announcement of several grants and programmes in the State Budget for Chamarajanagar district by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The people of Chamarajanagar are waiting for several improvements in various sectors including infrastructure, irrigation, health and others apart from expecting a special package for the district.

In the meantime, it is learnt that environmentalists and other concerned citizens are mulling to submit a memorandum to the CM and the Cabinet appealing them to reject any proposal to vacate the ban on the movement of vehicles during night at Bandipur forest region.