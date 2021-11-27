In Briefs

Post-Matric Student Scholarship

November 27, 2021

The Backward Classes Welfare Department (BCWD), Mysuru, has invited online applications from students belonging to Backward Classes, Nomadic, Semi-Nomadic and Category-1 groups for availing Post-Matric Student Scholarship and various benefits under Vidyasiri Scheme for the year 2021-22. Last date for submitting applications is Nov. 30. Students can submit their applications by logging on to https://ssp.postmatric.karnataka.gov.in/  For details such as documents to be submitted, qualification and Government order, log on to https://bcwd.karnataka.gov.in or call Mob: 80507-70005 or 80507-70004, according to a press release.

Searching