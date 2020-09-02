Post Office Passport Seva Kendra likely to reopen next week
COVID-19, News

Post Office Passport Seva Kendra likely to reopen next week

September 2, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) at Metagalli in city is likely to resume its activities from next Monday.

This Kendra was closed after the Government of India had announced lockdown due to COVID-19 situation. However, when the Kendra was about to reopen during unlock period, one of the verification officers tested positive for the virus and got admitted to hospital. After securing permission from the higher-ups, the Kendra was closed as a precaution. Now the officer has fully recovered and the Kendra is likely to function from next Monday, said Darshan, a verification officer at the Kendra.

He said as an ad hoc arrangement, he was working at head post office following temporary closure of the passport Kendra.

ONE COMMENT

  1. Shanky says:
    September 7, 2020 at 4:53 pm

    The next week has come today. Alas! The nation’s first POPSK is still closed. They should atleast start operation on limited basis. Our neighboring small districts, taluks seems to be faring better!

    Reply

