Potholes galore post-Dasara: Time to wake up MCC!

October 31, 2022

Sir,

Dasara has come and gone. And as expected, the roads which were not repaired before Dasara are still the same.

Many concerned citizens including me had written in this column about the same topic before Dasara but I think it fell on deaf ears. It’s a known fact that Dasara is the best chance to take up such works since it is the pride of our city and lakhs of people make a footfall here and they did too this year but I am not sure if they were satisfied at all with the backbone breaking rides.

I think if such repair works are not taken up before Dasara, they are hard to be taken up later since every higher official forgets about it and are least concerned.

Almost all the major roads even a few in the CBD are not spared of this menace.

Recently, I read a news about a bike-rider suffering injuries after falling into a pothole though not in our city. Such accidents are waiting to happen here too and it is no use if we can’t prevent them now. I hope the MCC wakes up from its deep slumber and swiftly carry out the needful road repair works before it’s too late.

– Dr. Suhail Azam Khan, N.R. Mohalla, 24.10.2022

