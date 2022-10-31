Potholes galore post-Dasara: Time to wake up MCC!

Sir,
Dasara has come and gone. And as expected, the roads which were not repaired before Dasara are still the same.
Many concerned citizens including me had written in this column about the same topic before Dasara but I think it fell on deaf ears. It’s a known fact that Dasara is the best chance to take up such works since it is the pride of our city and lakhs of people make a footfall here and they did too this year but I am not sure if they were satisfied at all with the backbone breaking rides.
I think if such repair works are not taken up before Dasara, they are hard to be taken up later since every higher official forgets about it and are least concerned.
Almost all the major roads even a few in the CBD are not spared of this menace.
Recently, I read a news about a bike-rider suffering injuries after falling into a pothole though not in our city. Such accidents are waiting to happen here too and it is no use if we can’t prevent them now. I hope the MCC wakes up from its deep slumber and swiftly carry out the needful road repair works before it’s too late.
– Dr. Suhail Azam Khan, N.R. Mohalla, 24.10.2022
What is the Pace of work in a Govt office? What is the commitment for ethics? What is Govt office definition of responsibility and accountability? NO CONTROL??? People want to know.
Hey Khan
“Recently, I read a news about a bike-rider suffering injuries after falling into a pothole though not in our city.”
If it is not in your Karachi suburb-that is what NR Mohalla and Nazarbad are called, why do you worry?
Why don’t you complain to your MLA Tanveer \Sait, who you meet in your mosque while looking at mthe direction of Mecca direction and howl, many times a day?
You can start a volunteer force of fellow Muslims who are more interested in supporting ISIS to ensure that repairs are carried out.
Hello Khan again
Where is this pot hole you refer to with the size and depth that a rider can dive into and get hurt?
Sounds like a story in Arabian Nights!
” lakhs of people make a footfall here” . Must be straight translation from Urdu! Time to talk to Tanveer Sait Saheb and youtr Congress leaders who you support.