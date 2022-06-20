Pourakarmika and cleaning workers survey from next month

June 20, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman M. Shivanna said that a survey to know the exact numbers of pourakarmikas and other cleaning personnel working in all local bodies, Government Departments and private companies in the State would be launched next month.

Addressing a press meet at KSOU premises in Muktagangothri campus here on Saturday, Shivanna said that the Commission has data about the numerical strength of pourakarmikas serving in local bodies. But it does not have any statistics regarding pourakarmikas serving in Government, Quasi-Government and other Government bodies and agencies and private companies, he said.

The survey would be conducted in Mysuru, Ballari and Bagalkot districts in the first phase, he said adding that the National Law School of India University would carry out the Survey.

Earlier, Shivanna held a meeting on the facilities extended to pourakarmikas serving in KSOU. KSOU Vice-Chancellor Dr. Vidyashankar, Registrar Prof.Rajanna and other University officials attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Shivanna was told that there were a total of 184 cleaning personnel in the University, out of which 66 were toilet-cleaners, 14 were serving in University of Mysore campus and the rest were serving at different centres and buildings of KSOU.

Upon coming to know that the cleaning staff were paid Rs.2,213 less than the stipulated wages of Rs.17,181, he directed the concerned officials to ensure payment of stipulated wages and other statutory benefits such as PF, ESI etc., Shivanna also directed for conducting a periodical master health check up of all pourakarmikas and cleaning staff. Commission’s officer Suvarna Bhagya, Social Welfare Department Joint Director Malathi and others were present at the meeting.