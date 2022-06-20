MLA Ramdas distributes certificates to beneficiaries
June 20, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: KR MLA S.A. Ramdas on Saturday distributed certificates and benefits to beneficiaries of KR Assembly segment at a programme organised at Ramalingeshwara Park in Vidyaranyapuram here.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramdas said that PM Modi will interact with thousands of beneficiaries at the sprawling Maharaja College Grounds at 5 pm on June 20.

Maintaining that there are over 70,000 beneficiaries of various Central and State Government schemes in KR Assembly segment alone, he said that all the schemes have been delivered directly to the beneficiaries.

Pointing out that financial assistance has also been given for self-employment, he highlighted the benefits available under various schemes.

Ramdas distributed benefits of Matruvandana, Madilu and POSHAN schemes to beneficiary women and children. Corporators Shantamma Vadivelu and Sharada Eshwar, ADC Roopa, Women and Child Deputy Director Madhusudhan, Deputy Tahsildar Roopa and other officials were present.

