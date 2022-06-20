Congress party’s hate politics responsible for BJP coming to power: HDK

June 20, 2022

JD(S) holds Induction and Janata Vedike event in city

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that it is the Congress party’s hatred towards JD(S) that was responsible for BJP to come to power in the State, senior JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) lashed out at the BJP for disturbing communal harmony and fanning violence in the State.

He was speaking after induction of NR Constituency leader Abdul Khader (Shahid) and others at the ‘Janata Vedike’ programme organised at a ground along Jodi Tenginamara Road leading from Highway Circle in Bannimantap here on Sunday.

Noting that Karnataka, which was hitherto known as a peaceful State, has now turned violent and chaotic because of communal politics and hatred, Kumaraswamy reiterated that the Congress party was responsible for the sorry state of affairs that the State is witnessing today.

Asserting that the JD(S) joined hands with the Congress in 2018 in order to keep the BJP out of power, HDK said that it was unfortunate that the alliance collapsed in a year because of Siddharamaiah’s hatred towards JD(S).

Wondering what moral right the Congress leaders, especially Siddharamaiah, have to criticise the BJP Government, he said that the actions of the Congress are questionable when it comes to taking on the BJP.

Expressing anger at the Centre’s ‘Agnipath scheme’, he wanted the Prime Minister to withdraw the scheme at the earliest in the interests of lakhs of young Army aspirants. Terming the scheme as ‘RSS Agnipath’, he alleged that the RSS wants to have indirect control of the Army through this recruitment scheme.

Referring to Prime Minister Modi taking part in the International Day of Yoga event at Mysuru, HDK said that merely doing Yoga exercises will not solve the problems of the people. Wanting the Government to come up with the accounts of the expenses incurred for Modi’s visit, he questioned why the PM did not visit the State when it was reeling under disasters not long ago. On the party’s defeat in the recently held Rajya Sabha polls, HDK charged the Congress of being hand in glove with the ruling BJP.

Leader Abdul Khader, who joined the JD(S) at the programme, said that the Congress did not give him any opportunity in his over two decade service in the party. Announcing that he has joined the JD(S) because the party has recognised him as a popular leader, Khader said that he would ensure the victory of at least 15 candidates of the JD(S) in the next MCC polls.

MLA and former Minister H.D. Revanna said that the Congress today was a fake one and in no way represents the party that it was during the times of Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi. Charging the BJP of targeting minority community, he asserted that JD(S) is the only party that has real concerns for Minorities. JD(S) State President C.M. Ibrahim, MLAs S.R. Mahesh, K. Mahadev, Ashwin Kumar and K. Annadani, MLCs K.T. Srikantegowda and C.N. Manjegowda, former KEA Chairman Abdul Aziz (Abdulla), the party City President K.T. Cheluvegowda, District President Narasimhaswamy and a host of other party leaders were present.