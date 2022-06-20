Red and green carpets, blue Yoga mats await VVIPs, public at Palace

June 20, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The sprawling Mysore Palace campus where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform Yoga tomorrow morning from 6.30 am has been kept ready with green floor carpet and blue individual Yoga mats on top of it where performers will do the ancient exercise. The walkway that will be taken by the VVIPs has been laid with a red carpet.

The Palace campus has been divided into various blocks like A-Block, B, C and D by Yoga trainers and AYUSH Department officials to accommodate 12,000 public and 3,000 VIPs. The general public, who have registered for the event, have been asked to start arriving at the Palace at 3 am and settle down for the Mass Yoga performance with the PM on the occasion of 8th International Day of Yoga (IDY). The gates to the Palace will be closed at 5.30 am.

The public will be allowed entry into the Palace through Gates 2 and 3 (twin gates of the Varaha entrance) opposite the CADA Office near JSS Mahavidyapeetha and through Gate 6 (Jayarama and Balarama Gate) near the Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple. The VIPs will enter through Gate 4 (Karikallu Thotti) opposite the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Office.

All the gates of the Palace —Jayamarthanda Gate, Jayarama and Balarama Gate, Karikallu Thotti, Varaha Gate and the Brahmapuri Gate — have been secured by the Police already and over 30 Policemen have been posted at each gate.

Bags to keep slippers will be given to each registered Yoga performer by the AYUSH Department and the bag will also contain certain Yoga paraphernalia. The bags will be given to prevent participants from scattering their footwear at the performance venue.

The Police machinery has already begun securing and barricading the roads on which the PM’s cavalcade will move and all the roads will be barricaded. By 3 pm today, major roads in the Central Business District, especially around the Palace, M.G. Road, Maharaja’s College Grounds and surrounding areas will be sealed and traffic will be diverted.

The Mysuru city is wearing a bridal look similar to Dasara with most of the roads, Circles like the Krishnaraja Wadiyar Circle, Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle and Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle illuminated. Important landmark buildings and certain routes from Chamundi Hill till Hotel Radisson Blu Plaza, Mysore Airport Road to city have been lit up.