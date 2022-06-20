Modi lands in Bengaluru
News

Modi lands in Bengaluru

June 20, 2022

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bengaluru today at noon for a two-day visit to Karnataka. He was received at the Yelahanka Air Base by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Modi is scheduled to inaugurate a slew of programmes in Bengaluru such as dedicating India’s first air-conditioned railway station, 100 per cent electrification of the Konkan railway line, launching 150 Technology Hubs, and attending 8th International Yoga Day celebrations in Mysuru.

The first programme was held today at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru, where a Centre for Brain Research was inaugurated. The foundation stone of the Bagchi-Parthasarathy Multispeciality Hospital will also be laid. After laying the foundation stone for multiple rail and road infrastructure projects Kommaghatta in Bengaluru, the PM will leave for Mysuru by air Monday to attend a public function at Maharaja College Ground. Interaction with the beneficiaries of various central schemes has been organised at Maharaja Grounds at 5 pm.

