Power billing: Yes, CESC is cheating gullible public

June 1, 2020

Sir,

This has reference to the continuous news regarding exorbitant power bills being received by Mysureans while the innocent public are already tottering with the never before seen effect of the pandemic.

CESC readily has all the required information of their consumers’ power utilisation pattern at their fingertips. They have: Billing and Payment History, Consumption History, Consumption Calculator and Usage History Data. But they do not want to make use of this valuable information.

My Meter No. is CPJL 9250 and my average usage for the period June 2019 to March 2020 is 200.5 units. And as per the data furnished by CESC on the website my average daily usage for these 10 months is 6.572 units. So, my average billing for these 10 months has been Rs.1,427.70.

In the month of April 2020, they didn’t take readings at our doorstep for obvious reasons. But when all the above data is available with them, they decided that my average usage is 171 units and daily average usage is 5.52 units. So, they hoisted on their web that my bill for April 2020 is Rs.1,190.

Now, in the month of May 2020, they took reading at our meter and said you cough up Rs.2,152. According to them I have consumed 288 Units at 9.60 units per day.

It is high time consumers stand up against this LOOT and CHEAT by the CESC. May be the higher authorities have just no idea about all this. But if this is being done with their explicit knowledge, then God save us!

– M.G. Vijayakumar. JP Nagar 2nd Stage, 25.5.2020

