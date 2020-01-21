Power disruption at Sinduvalli Irrigation Pumpset route

As the Major Works Division, Chamarajanagar, Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL), has taken up Double Circuit works on Gundlupet-Begur 66KV route, power supply is disrupted in the mornings from Jan. 20 to Feb.20 on 66/11KV Sinduvalli Power Supply Centre Irrigation Pumpset route. In the said route, power will be supplied at night in two shifts during that period. Hence, the CESC has, in a press release, sought the co-operation of the farmers. Power will be disrupted in the following areas during the said period: Sindhuvalli, Kurahatti, Taradale, Kudlapura, Hunasanalu, Palya, Muddalli, Kalale, Deveerammanahali, Masuge, Karalapura, Yechagundla, Naviluru, Suralli, Byalaruhundi, Kugaluru, Kasuvinahalli, Yelachagere, Maakanapura, Kaalihundi and others villages.
Power disruption at Sinduvalli Irrigation Pumpset routeJanuary 21, 2020
