Pramoda Devi inaugurates renovated Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Wrestling arena

March 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Member of erstwhile Mysore royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar inaugurated the renovated Maharaja Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Kusti Akhada (Wrestling Arena) at Sahukar Chennaiah Stadium in Doddakere Maidan here on Sunday at a programme organised under the aegis of Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Garadi Sangha.

Pramoda Devi later launched a 40-pair Matti wrestling tournament, which featured ten-pairs of women wrestlers.

Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya, former MCDCC Bank President S. Chandrashekar, Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Garadi Sangha President K. Chandraprakash, General Secretary S. Mahadev, Joint Secretary C. Basavaraj, Sri Mahalingeshwara Temple Secretary G.N. Anantavardhana, Senior Advocate O. Sham Bhat and others were present.

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, who is the President of HH Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar (SDNR) Foundation, had taken up the renovation of the wrestling arena that measured 70’x70’, at a cost of Rs.15 lakh.

The 60-year-old wrestling arena at Sahukar Channaiah Stadium was inaugurated by the then Mysuru State Governor Jayachamaraja Wadiyar on April 4,1962, when Sahukar Channaiah was the President of Garadi Sangha and Pailwan A. Shivananjappa, the Secretary.

Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Garadi Sangha was established in 1948.