Extend Bengaluru-Mumbai Udyan Express to Mysuru

March 28, 2023

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha urges Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has taken the issue of Mysuru-Mumbai train to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and has sought the extension of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus- KSR Bengaluru Udyan Express to Mysuru.

There has been a demand from regular travellers between Mysuru and Mumbai for the extension of the Udyan Express (Train No.11301/02) which currently runs daily from Bengaluru City Junction (KSR) to Mumbai CST so that it can start from the Mysuru Junction. This would help a lot of people and also in the economic growth of Mysuru region as Mumbai is the economic and financial capital of India.

In a memorandum submitted to the Railway Minister, Simha has stated that the daily rail connectivity between Mysuru and Mumbai would be a boon as train journeys are affordable, safe and faster. It will deliver immense benefits to people of not only Mysuru but also those residing in several adjoining districts like Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Hassan.

Mysuru is poised for tremen-dous growth with the construction of Expressway between Mysuru and Bengaluru and with many projects lined up like India’s first chip-making plant being set up by International Semiconductor Consortium, Silk Cluster, a start-up hub and a cyber security ecosystem. “These herald the beginning of the movement of a large number of skilled and unskilled labour to the Mysuru region from every part of the country, especially from Maharashtra and Gujarat,” the MP noted.

“Local Railway officials informed me that the train would remain in KSR Bengaluru City for over 12 hours. The Railways must examine the operational feasibility of extending the service of this train to and from Mysuru, thus enabling the fulfilment of a long-pending demand of the people of this region for daily direct train connectivity from Mysuru to Mumbai,” Pratap Simha stated.

The prospect of transporting coffee and spices from Kodagu and finished products like truck tyres, instant food, agarbathis, handicrafts, motorcycle, industrial gears and others by rail will be bright once fast and seamless services between Mysuru and Mumbai are established, he added.