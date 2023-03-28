Reservation quota hike for Lingayats and Vokkaligas a political gimmick: HDK

March 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Asserting that the reservation quota hike for Lingayats and Vokkaligas announced by the State Government recently is only a political gimmick ahead of the forthcoming Assembly polls, former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) maintained that the hike would not serve any purpose for both the communities.

Addressing a press meet at the Office of K.R. Nagar MLA S.R. Mahesh here yesterday, Kumaraswamy charged the ruling BJP Government of trying to make political gains out of reservation hike when polls are round the corner. Lambasting the BJP Government, he said that, according to a report, malnutrition and poverty still persists in Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s Shiggaon Constituency in Haveri district and nine other districts, which show the failure of the State Government.

Referring to PM Narendra Modi’s remark that the Congress was out to finish him off, Kumaraswamy said that Modi was only lowering the dignity of the PM’s Office by making such callous remarks instead of guiding the State on addressing burning issues.

Pancharatna Yatra to continue till Apr. 10

Maintaining that though the valedictory of the party’s ambitious Pancharatna Yatra took place in Mysuru on Sunday, the Yatra will continue till Apr. 10. He said that the Yatra will resume from Bengaluru on Mar. 28 and cover all taluks in the districts of Bengaluru, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar by Apr. 10.

Mamata Banerjee to campaign for JD(S)

Kumaraswamy further said that TMC (Trinamool Congress) Founder and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will campaign for the party for the forthcoming Assembly polls. He said that he had met Mamata at Kolkata a few days ago and discussed about the same.

MLA M. Ashwin Kumar, MLC C.N. Manjegowda and others were present at the press meet.