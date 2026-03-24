Pramoda Devi launches ‘Swastha Mysuru’
News

Pramoda Devi launches ‘Swastha Mysuru’

March 24, 2026

A Health Promotion and Awareness Initiative at Sarada Vilas College of Pharmacy

Mysore/Mysuru: Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of erstwhile Mysore Royal Family launched ‘Swastha Mysuru,’ a Health Promotion and Awareness Initiative, organised by Sarada Vilas College of Pharmacy, a constituent college of Sarada Vilas Educational Institutions, Mysuru in association with HH Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Foundation and Arogya City India, in city yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar said, the initiative seeks to promote a culture of preventive healthcare by encouraging citizens to adopt healthy lifestyles. She emphasised that individuals must take responsibility for their own physical and mental well-being to avoid becoming a burden on others due to health issues.

Urging people to take a pledge towards better health, she highlighted the importance of                                                        creating awareness about common health concerns.

Addressing students, she encouraged them to openly share their health-related issues during the programme so that they can be addressed by experts associated with the initiative.

Expressing concern over excessive mobile phone usage among children, she advised parents to ensure that youngsters engage more with the real world rather than remaining confined to the virtual space.

Dr. B.M. Subraya, President, Sarada Vilas Educational Institutions, Dr. Bharath Shetty, Brand Ambassador, ‘Swastha Mysuru,’ R. Dinesh, Hon. Secretary, Sarada Vilas Educational Institutions, Dr. Prathibha Pereira, Head, Department of Geriatrics, JSS Medical College, Mysuru, Reginald Wesley, Hon. Secretary, HH Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Foundation, Dr. Hanumanthachar Joshi, Principal, Sarada Vilas College of Pharmacy and others were present on the occasion.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching