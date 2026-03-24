Pramoda Devi launches ‘Swastha Mysuru’

March 24, 2026

A Health Promotion and Awareness Initiative at Sarada Vilas College of Pharmacy

Mysore/Mysuru: Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of erstwhile Mysore Royal Family launched ‘Swastha Mysuru,’ a Health Promotion and Awareness Initiative, organised by Sarada Vilas College of Pharmacy, a constituent college of Sarada Vilas Educational Institutions, Mysuru in association with HH Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Foundation and Arogya City India, in city yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar said, the initiative seeks to promote a culture of preventive healthcare by encouraging citizens to adopt healthy lifestyles. She emphasised that individuals must take responsibility for their own physical and mental well-being to avoid becoming a burden on others due to health issues.

Urging people to take a pledge towards better health, she highlighted the importance of creating awareness about common health concerns.

Addressing students, she encouraged them to openly share their health-related issues during the programme so that they can be addressed by experts associated with the initiative.

Expressing concern over excessive mobile phone usage among children, she advised parents to ensure that youngsters engage more with the real world rather than remaining confined to the virtual space.

Dr. B.M. Subraya, President, Sarada Vilas Educational Institutions, Dr. Bharath Shetty, Brand Ambassador, ‘Swastha Mysuru,’ R. Dinesh, Hon. Secretary, Sarada Vilas Educational Institutions, Dr. Prathibha Pereira, Head, Department of Geriatrics, JSS Medical College, Mysuru, Reginald Wesley, Hon. Secretary, HH Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Foundation, Dr. Hanumanthachar Joshi, Principal, Sarada Vilas College of Pharmacy and others were present on the occasion.