Felling of 46 trees on Kapila River banks: No progress in probe yet, allege protesters
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Felling of 46 trees on Kapila River banks: No progress in probe yet, allege protesters

March 24, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru:  Condemning the felling of 46 fully grown trees on the banks of the Kapila River near Hejjige in Nanjangud, several organisations staged a protest in the city yesterday, terming the act illegal.

Members of Parisarakkagi Naavu, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, Karnataka Rashtra Samithi Paksha, Jana Sangram Parishat, PUCL, Team Mysuru and other organisations took part in the demonstration.

Hundreds of protestors gathered in front of Aranya Bhavan in Ashokapuram and shouted slogans, expressing anger over the incident and demanding stringent action against those responsible for granting permission to fell the trees.

The protestors said nature was akin to a visible form of God and urged the authorities to stop the destruction of forests and greenery, which provide air, water and land essential for human survival.

They alleged that there had been little progress in the investigation, even two weeks after the trees were cut and claimed that the main accused had gone absconding, while others involved were yet to be identified.

The protestors warned that they would intensify their agitation if the Forest Department failed to arrest all those involved in the felling of the trees on Government land. Later, they submitted a memorandum to the Forest Department urging it to adopt advanced monitoring systems, including surveillance and satellite technology, to prevent illegal felling of trees in the future.

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