‘Ekatma Manav Darshan’ Conference: KSOU VC faces notice for ‘protocol violation’

March 24, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru, breached protocol by organising an international conference titled ‘Ekatma Manav Darshan – Bharat’s World-view’ at its Muktagangothri campus from Mar. 25 to 27, the State Government has issued a show-cause notice to KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sharanappa V. Halse.

The event was organised in collaboration with ‘Prajna Pravah’ and Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation.

In the notice, Deputy Secretary of the State Higher Education Department N. Kumar stated that the programme had been planned without informing the Government. He pointed out that the Mysuru District Minister and the State Minister were neither informed nor invited.

‘Act of discourtesy’

Calling it a violation of protocol and an act of discourtesy to the Government, the Department has sought a written explanation from the Vice-Chancellor.

The controversy comes amid the conference being organised to mark 60 years of Hindutva ideologue and former Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya’s lectures on Ekatma Manav Darshan (Integral Humanism). The State Government on Monday said the event should not be held on KSOU campus.

The issue was raised in the Legislative Council by Congress member Ramesh Babu. Responding to the discussion, Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar said there had been a clear violation of protocol.

Questioning the need for such an event on a University campus, the Minister said there was no explanation as to how it would benefit higher education. “They cannot organise it on KSOU campus. The VC has been asked to explain the reasons. Action will be taken after an inquiry,” Dr.Sudhakar told the Council.

KSOU directed to shift event

Meanwhile, the Higher Education Department has directed KSOU to shift the international conference from KSOU campus. The event had been planned to mark the 60th anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s lectures on ‘Ekatma Manav Darshan’.

When Star of Mysore tried to contact VC Prof. Sharanappa Halse for his response to the controversy and the show-cause notice, calls made to him went unanswered.