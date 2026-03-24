Ensure no drinking water crisis: Chamundeshwari MLA tells officials
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Ensure no drinking water crisis: Chamundeshwari MLA tells officials

March 24, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: With the summer season setting in, Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) has directed officials to take all necessary measures to ensure there is no drinking water shortage and to avoid public complaints regarding water supply.

He was chairing a meeting of Administrative Officers of Gram Panchayats (GPs) and Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) of Mysuru taluk at the Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Hall here yesterday.

Pointing out that the tenure of GP members has expired and the Government has appointed Administrative Officers to manage the Panchayats, GTD said the officers should visit the Panchayats at least once a week to review drinking water supply in villages and work in coordination with PDOs.

He also instructed officials to check the number of schools, Anganwadi centres and burial grounds in their respective jurisdictions and assess the basic civic amenities available there. Stressing the need to prioritise drinking water supply, he said officials should prepare an action plan using funds available under the 15th Finance Commission, interest income and tax collections.

“It is important that Government funds are utilised properly and judiciously,” he added.

ZP CEO S. Ukesh Kumar emphasised that officials should understand ground realities and work with dedication and coordination. Mysuru Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Krishna and Administrative Officers of various Gram Panchayats, Mahadevaswamy, Ashok, Shwetha, Mayappa, Shivanna, Shivakumar, Jeevankumar, Suresh, Prakash, Ravikumar, Chikkanna, Arshad Pasha, Yatish, Bhavya, Suhas, Lohit Babu and others were present at the meeting.

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