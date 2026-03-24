‘Ishwariya Award-2026’ conferred
News

‘Ishwariya Award-2026’ conferred

March 24, 2026

Meditation is remedy for stressful life, says Dr. C.N. Manjunath

Mysore/Mysuru: “Living  a stressful life has become common these days for many. Everyone should understand that richness means good health, peace of mind and freedom,” said Bengaluru South MP Dr. C.N. Manjunath, also a former Director of Bengaluru Jayadeva Institute of Cardio-Vascular Sciences and Research.

He was speaking after being conferred with ‘Ishwariya Award-2026’ at the valedictory of the 15-day ‘Somanath Divya Darshana’ organised as part of Mahashivarathri and 90th anniversary of Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya, at the ground in front of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB) along Hunsur road in Vijayanagar 1st Stage recently.

Maintaining that hatred, jealousy and anger are the main reasons for our ill health, Dr. Manjunath observed that work and life pressures are playing a major and devastating role in the deterioration of our health and vital body systems.

Meditation and spiritualism is the best remedy to overcome our mental pressures and a stressful life, he argued.

He also gave some tips on maintaining the health of our heart and on overcoming anxiety, stress etc.

Bramhakumari  Vishwavidyalaya’s BK Ranganath delivered the valedictory address.

Brahmakumari Vishwavidyalaya Mysuru Sub-Zone Chief Coordinator BK Lakshmiji, senior advocate O. Sham Bhat, former Vice-Chancellors Prof. K.S. Rangappa and E.T. Puttaiah, Lingadevarakoppal Jnanasarovar Retreat Centre Director Sharada, Convenor Manjula, Shivaleela, Ramachandrarao and others were present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching