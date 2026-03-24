‘Ishwariya Award-2026’ conferred

March 24, 2026

Meditation is remedy for stressful life, says Dr. C.N. Manjunath

Mysore/Mysuru: “Living a stressful life has become common these days for many. Everyone should understand that richness means good health, peace of mind and freedom,” said Bengaluru South MP Dr. C.N. Manjunath, also a former Director of Bengaluru Jayadeva Institute of Cardio-Vascular Sciences and Research.

He was speaking after being conferred with ‘Ishwariya Award-2026’ at the valedictory of the 15-day ‘Somanath Divya Darshana’ organised as part of Mahashivarathri and 90th anniversary of Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya, at the ground in front of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB) along Hunsur road in Vijayanagar 1st Stage recently.

Maintaining that hatred, jealousy and anger are the main reasons for our ill health, Dr. Manjunath observed that work and life pressures are playing a major and devastating role in the deterioration of our health and vital body systems.

Meditation and spiritualism is the best remedy to overcome our mental pressures and a stressful life, he argued.

He also gave some tips on maintaining the health of our heart and on overcoming anxiety, stress etc.

Bramhakumari Vishwavidyalaya’s BK Ranganath delivered the valedictory address.

Brahmakumari Vishwavidyalaya Mysuru Sub-Zone Chief Coordinator BK Lakshmiji, senior advocate O. Sham Bhat, former Vice-Chancellors Prof. K.S. Rangappa and E.T. Puttaiah, Lingadevarakoppal Jnanasarovar Retreat Centre Director Sharada, Convenor Manjula, Shivaleela, Ramachandrarao and others were present.