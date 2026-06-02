In Briefs

Pratibha Puraskar by Brahmana Sangha

June 2, 2026

Muguru Karnataka Brahmana Sangha, Mysuru, has invited applications from community students to present Pratibha Puraskar at a programme to be held at Sri Sharada Niketan on JLB Road in city on June 14 at 5 pm. Those who have secured more than 90% marks in SSLC and PUC exams in 2025-26 in State & Central syllabus and those with more than 85% marks in CBSE syllabus can apply.

Applications, along with copies of marks card, Aadhaar card and two passport size photographs, should be submitted by 5 pm on June 8. For details, contact Sangha Directors Homma Manjunath (Mob: 90190-76842) or Thuppur Nagendra (98451-12625) or Rajaratnam (94499-93322).

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching