Pratibha Puraskar by Brahmana Sangha

June 2, 2026

Muguru Karnataka Brahmana Sangha, Mysuru, has invited applications from community students to present Pratibha Puraskar at a programme to be held at Sri Sharada Niketan on JLB Road in city on June 14 at 5 pm. Those who have secured more than 90% marks in SSLC and PUC exams in 2025-26 in State & Central syllabus and those with more than 85% marks in CBSE syllabus can apply.

Applications, along with copies of marks card, Aadhaar card and two passport size photographs, should be submitted by 5 pm on June 8. For details, contact Sangha Directors Homma Manjunath (Mob: 90190-76842) or Thuppur Nagendra (98451-12625) or Rajaratnam (94499-93322).