Pratibha Puraskar for Brahmin students

 Mysuru:  “A separate bank should be established for Brahmins to enable them become self-employed” suggested NIE Society Director S.L. Ramachandra. He was speaking after inaugurating the ‘Educational Meet’ at Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashrama on Nanjangud Road here on Sunday as part of the District Brahmin Convention.

Ramachandra asked Brahmins not to be after Government jobs and suggested them to become entrepreneurs. Instead of depending on Government help, he opined that Brahmins should unite and establish an exclusive bank to advance loans to unemployed youth of the community to become self-employed. He said that Brahmins have established many educational institutions and their contribution to educational sector was immense.

Achievers in various fields who were felicitated during the Brahmins Convention at Sri Ganapathy Ashrama recently — (sitting from left) Raichur Sheshagiri Das, Krishnakumar Achar, Shashidhar Dixit, Vidwan Srivastha, Srinivas Bhatt, M.V. Nagendra Babu, SOM Cartoonist and Fulbrighter and G.S. Bhatt — are seen with Convention President D.T. Prakash, MLA S.A. Ramdas, Apporva Suresh, Corporator M.V. Ramprasad, Youth President Vikram Iyengar, Bhanuprakash Sharma, AKBMS President K.N. Venkatanarayan and others.

Over 250 students who had scored more than 80% marks in SSLC, PUC and degree examinations were presented Pratibha Puraskar.

Prizes were given away to winners of rangoli, fancy dress and painting contests.

Sarada Vilas Institutions President G.S. Parthasarathy, NIE Institutions Vice-President Shekar, Shastri Institutions Secretary S. Radhakrishna, International Trainer R.A. Chetanram, Sadvidya Institutions Secretary MSK Narahari Babu and others were present during the programme.

December 18, 2018

  1. Vasan Iyer says:
    December 20, 2018 at 11:02 am

    Agree fully should take some steps in this regard without any further delay As the editor of the magazine BrahminToday { a bi-lingual monthly magazine being published from Chennai for the past 178 months} I will do what all i can – pl contact me at [email protected]— vasan Editor

