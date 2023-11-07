Pratibha Puraskar for Nayaka community

Marking Valmiki Jayanti and Kannada Rajyotsava, the Nayaka Community Teachers Welfare Association, Mysuru, will hold a Pratibha Puraksar programme to honour meritorious children of Nayaka community who have scored high marks in Kannada Language in SSLC at Rotary Hall, Opposite MUDA on JLB Road at 2.30 pm on Nov. 18. Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda will inaugurate the programme. KR MLA T.S. Srivatsa will preside. H.D. Kote MLA Anil Chikkamadu will unveil the portrait of Valmiki on the occasion. For details, contact Mob: 63646-57759.
