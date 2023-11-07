In Briefs

Pratibha Puraskar for Nayaka community

November 7, 2023

Marking Valmiki Jayanti and Kannada Rajyotsava, the Nayaka Community Teachers Welfare Association, Mysuru, will hold a Pratibha Puraksar programme to honour meritorious children of Nayaka community who have scored high marks in Kannada Language in SSLC at Rotary Hall, Opposite MUDA on JLB Road at 2.30 pm on Nov. 18. Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda will inaugurate the programme. KR MLA T.S. Srivatsa will preside. H.D. Kote MLA Anil Chikkamadu will unveil the portrait of Valmiki on the occasion. For details, contact Mob: 63646-57759.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching