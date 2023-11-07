In Briefs

Vokkaliga Yuva Brigade to hold Udyoga Mela on Nov. 19

November 7, 2023

The Vokkaliga Yuva Brigade, in association with NRI Vokkaliga Brigade, will be conducting a ‘Udyoga Mela’ (Job fair) for children of farmers, at the BGS Spiritual and Cultural Centre in Lakshmikanthaswamy temple premises located in Hebbal Industrial Area here at 10 am on Nov.19. Former Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, Bengaluru, Director Dr. C. Ramachandra will inaugurate the Udyoga Mela in the presence of Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Dr. Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, Mysuru Shakha Mutt Seer Someshwaranatha Swamiji and Mysuru Ramakrishna Ashram President Swami Muktidanandaji.  Former IPS Officer and RERA President H.C. Kishorechandra, Senior Journalist Channegowda, Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry Consultant Abhijit, IAS Officers Pradeep Prabhakar, N. Manjushri and S.N. Balachandra, IPS Officers N.Yatish, M. Muthuraj and Prithvik Shankar and others will be present, according to a press release. For more details, call Mob: 96865-64192.

