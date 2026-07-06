Pratishtana Awards to nine achievers 

July 6, 2026

Mysuru: The Mysuru Sahitya Mattu Samskrutkika Pratishtana has announced awards for nine achievers from different fields for the year 2026.

The awardees are: Dr. Yallappa Kekepura (Karunada Sahitya Ratna award), Dr. Nagesh N. Patil (Karunada Vaidya Ratna), C.R. Meghashri Suresh (Gana Saraswathi), Dr. H.T. Shylaja (Sahitya Ratna), Dr. S. Sudha Ramesh (Sahitya Sindhu), M.R. Anand (Sahitya Shree), B. Balakrishnaiah (Vidya Varidhi), Saragur Ramesh (Vidya Varidhi) and Mallesh (Shikshana Ratna).

The personalities will be conferred the award during the 40th wedding anniversary celebration of Pratishtana Founder M.B. Santosh and Rekha couple to take place at District Kannada Sahitya Parishat Bhavan, Vijayanagar 1st Stage in the city at 10 am on July 12.

The event will also feature the release of writer M.B. Santosh’s work ‘Vachana Sudhe,’ a collection of modern Vachanas and writer Sujatha Ravish’s work ‘Mussanjeya Meluku’, a collection of Lyrical essays (Lalitha Prabandha). For details, contact Mob: 98863-41957 or 99724-80270 or 99162-87124.