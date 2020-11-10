Pre-wedding shoot turns tragic for couple

November 10, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: A pre-wedding photo shoot turned to be a tragedy for a young couple from Mysuru who met watery grave in River Cauvery at Mudukuthore in T. Narasipur Taluk of Mysuru district on Monday.

The victims have been identified as Chandru (28) and Shashikala (20), both residents of Kyathamaranahalli in city and distant relatives. They got engaged in Nov. 22 last year and their marriage was fixed on Nov. 22 this year. On Monday morning, they set off for a pre-wedding photo shoot and went to Mudukuthore along with Keerthi, a photographer. The engaged couple reached Jaladhama Resort at Mudukuthore and asked the photographer to take their picture like that of the couple in ‘Titanic’, an English movie.

According to Police, since the motorboat of the Resort was not available they summoned Mugappa, who owns a coracle, and asked him to take them in the water. The coracle was taken about 20 meters away from the river bank with the engaged couple in it. The photographer and Shashikala’s brother, Abhi were standing on the bank and encouraging the engaged couple to give the pose like that of Titanic movie lead actors. At that time, Shashikala who was wearing the high heeled slippers, lost balance and leaned towards one side. In the process, the coracle turned turtle and all the three fell into the river. While the coracle operator swam to safety, Chandru and Shashikala drowned. The photographer who knew basics of swimming tried to save the couple, but in vain.

The photographer went to Talakad Police Station around 2 pm and informed them about the incident. Immediately, the Police along with the expert divers went to the spot and fished out the bodies. Police Sub-Inspector Siddaiah assisted in shifting the bodies to Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) for post-mortem. Later, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Nanjangud Prabhakar Rao Shindhe and Circle Inspector Lakshmikanth Shinde also inspected the spot.

The families of the engaged couple were in a state of shock. Chandru, son of Shivanna and Ratna couple, was into concrete mixer business. He was said to be the sole breadwinner for the family.

Before coming to Mudukuthore, the engaged couple tried for the photo shoot in Talakad, but they were sent back by Forest Department personnel. They went in two cars this morning and their vehicles were checked by Forest staff at Talakad check-post who found cameras and other equipment. Permission was not given for the photo shoot. Their request for shooting near the Talakad Temples was also turned down. Then they left the place, according to Forest Department sources.

A large number of people visit Mudukuthore spot especially during weekend. Many of them take darshan of Mudukuthore Mallikarjunaswamy and then go for boating. The tourists who stay at Jaladhama Resort, are taken a round in River Cauvery in motorboat. Others enjoy the scenic beauty in the coracles available locally which do not have safety gadgets. A similar situation is faced by tourists in Talakad too, say concerned villagers.

Where all illegal pre-wedding photo shoot takes place

Mysuru district and surrounding places have become a hotspot for the photographers to do pre-wedding photo shoots of engaged couple at various water spots including backwaters of KRS dam, Srirangapatna, Chunchangiri Falls, Cauvery River near Arkanateshwara Temple in K.R. Nagar, Tiramakudalu in T. Narasipur, Mudukuthore and Talakad. In these places, the coracles are operated illegally. With no safety equipment, the photographers bring the engaged couple not only from Mysuru but also from other places to do pre-wedding photo shoot. The District Administration of Mysuru and District Police must take serious note of the same and book cases against the guilty. They should organise for legal operation of motor boats with all safety gadgets and collect prescribed fee from people.

What’s pre-wedding shoot ?

A pre-wedding shoot, often referred to as an engagement shoot, is a photo shoot that usually takes place three to six months prior to the wedding day. Though pre-wedding shoots have become a necessity for most, a lot of couples have started debating on whether or not they should have one. Some couples think it’s a waste of money and has no use at all. Well, on that case, they might be wrong. Seeing the people’s craze for pre-wedding shoot, a number of individuals and companies is offering it with a pricey sum. A photographer and a makeup person accompany the couple. They take them to different locations for the photo shoot. The glimpses of the shoot are shown on the day or marriage of during the reception.