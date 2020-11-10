Assembly polls in Bihar and by-elections in 11 States: NDA leads in Bihar; BJP wrests both seats in Karnataka

November 10, 2020

Bengaluru: The ruling BJP is all set to win two seats — Sira in Tumakuru District and Raja Rajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru City — that went to by-polls on Nov. 3, the counting of which was taken up today.

Meanwhile, in Bihar Assembly polls, the ruling NDA comprising Janata Dal (United) and BJP looks like retaining power for the fourth consecutive time.

Of the total 243 seats, NDA was leading in 127, followed by Mahagathbandhan (MGB), comprising Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress, with 106, Lok Janshakti Party of former Union Minister late Ram Vilas Paswan in one seat and others in 9 seats. Interestingly, the BJP is putting up a good show in Bihar than its alliance partner JD(U) in many Constituencies.

Karnataka by-polls: In Raja Rajeshwari Nagar, Munirathna (BJP) secured 1,03,291 votes, Kusuma (Congress) got 58,743 and Krishnamurthy (JD-S) polled 6,952 votes.

In Sira, Dr. Rajesh Gowda (BJP) has got 51,998 votes, followed by T.B. Jayachandra (Congress) 45,886 votes and Ammajamma (JD-S) 25,197 votes.

While it looked as a one-sided fight in R.R. Nagar with BJP candidate leading by nearly 57,000 votes against his rivals, the lead between BJP and Congress was around 5,000 votes in favour of BJP candidate. JD(S) candidate Ammajamma, wife of sitting MLA late B. Satyanarayana, had been relegated to third position.

BJP maintained its lead from the beginning of the first round of counting which began at 8 am amid tight Police protection in respective counting centres.

Congress had fielded H. Kusuma, wife of former IAS officer, late D.K. Ravi, depending upon the sympathy wave.

JD(S) had fielded Krishnamurthy, a political novice. As the overall lead crossed 50,000 mark, Revenue Minister R. Ashok, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Social Welfare Minister B.Sriramulu met Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa and offered sweets. With the victory in two Assembly segements, Yediyurappa has emerged stronger and sent a stern message to his detractors that he was still a force to reckon with.

The Congress camp is rattled with trends in both the seats and disappointed KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar, who along with his brother and MP, D.K. Suresh was in-charge of the prestigious R.R. Nagar seat.

Exit polls disproved: The initial trend of Bihar polls has disproved the predictions of poll pundits. Exit polls conducted by many news channels had predicted the end of 15-year rule by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and resurgence of RJD led by sons of former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is in jail.

Saffron surge: Meanwhile, BJP is leading in by-polls held in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Chattisgarh. Other States that went to by-polls: Haryana, Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha and Telangana.