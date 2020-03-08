Pregnant woman commits suicide over alleged dowry harassment

March 8, 2020

Five persons including deceased’s husband arrested

Hunsur: A pregnant woman, unable to bear the harassment by her husband and his family members for dowry, has reportedly committed suicide by hanging self at her house in Kalkunike Housing Board Colony here yesterday.

The deceased is Lakshmi (23), wife of Yogesh.

The Police, who have arrested Yogesh, his father Kalegowda, mother Chikkammani, brothers Kumaraswamy and Mahendra, are interrogating them.

Details: On Saturday, Lakshmi, after completing the morning chores, went to her room at about 9.30 am and hanged herself to the ceiling fan.

Yogesh, who had observed that Lakshmi had not come out for a long time, knocked the door of the room and as Lakshmi did not open the door, he forced open the door only to find Lakshmi hanging. He immediately brought the body down and rushed her to the Taluk Hospital, but Lakshmi had breathed her last by then.

Lakshmi, daughter of B. Basavanna of Manchallihundi in Nanjangud taluk, was given in marriage to Yogesh ten months ago. Yogesh was given Rs. 50 lakh cash and 400 grams gold as dowry at the time of marriage and was also told that he would be given a site too.

In the complaint, Lakshmi’s parents have alleged that as there was delay in getting the site registered, Yogesh and his parents were harassing her which had led to Lakshmi committing suicide.

Meanwhile, Hunsur Police, who have registered a case under IPC Section 304B r/w 34 are investigating.

