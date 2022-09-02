Pregnant woman dies of H1N1 in Hunsur

September 2, 2022

DHO, THO confirm death due to H1N1

Hunsur: A pregnant woman has succumbed to H1N1 at Konanahosahalli village of Hanagod hobli in the taluk on Wednesday.

The deceased is Chaya (35), daughter of Swamynayaka of the village. She has a four-year-old son and was expecting her second child.

Chaya, who was residing with her husband in K.R. Pet of Mandya district, had come to her parents’ house for the festival, where she developed fever and was provided treatment at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Hanagod.

As the fever did not subside and Chaya developing respiratory problems, she was admitted to a private hospital in Mysuru. Medical tests revealed that she was suffering from H1N1 and she succumbed to the disease on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. K.H. Prasad and Hunsur Taluk Health Officer (THO) Dr. Keerthikumar have confirmed that Chaya has died of H1N1. Senior officials have instructed Hanagod Primary Health Centre Medical Officer Dr. Jogendranath to subject the family members of Chaya and those who were in contact with her for medical tests.

THO Dr. Keerthikumar, speaking to Star of Mysore said that there are no traces of H1N1 in other parts of the taluk and has appealed the public not to indulge in self medication but avail treatment at hospitals if they develop fever.