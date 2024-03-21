Preparations on to shift EVMs to Mustering Centre

March 21, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: With Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency going to the polls in the second phase of voting to take place on Apr. 26, preparations are on to shift the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Control Units, Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPATs) and other election materials to the Mustering Centre at Baden Powell Public School at Scouts and Guides Grounds, near old Deputy Commissioner’s Office here this morning.

The EVMs and other poll materials, which were earlier checked for functioning and subsequently allotted and numbered in the ECI (Election Commission of India) warehouse in the premises of the new DC Office on Bannur road, Siddarthanagar in the city, where shifted to the Mustering Centre under tight security.

On their arrival at the Centre, the numbered and assigned EVMs were kept at their respective box markings and secured. From now on, they will be under the custody of the respective Returning Officers.

Till now, they were under the custody of the Nodal Officer G.T. Dinesh Kumar, who is also the MUDA Commissioner. Today the procedures were held under the supervision of MCC Commissioner Dr. N.N. Madhu and the entire process was video-recorded for maintaining transparency.

The EVMs, Control Units, VVPATs and all other poll materials will be moved to their assigned polling booths across the district during the mustering that will take place at the Scouts and Guides Grounds on Apr. 25, a day ahead of the Apr. 26 polls.