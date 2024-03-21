Lok Sabha Election – 2024: Surprise night checks on roads yield Rs. 16 lakh in cash

March 21, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: In a series of surprise checks carried out across nine locations within the city limits, including various junctions, the City Police conducted a successful operation last night resulting in the seizure of hard cash amounting to Rs. 16,21,000 that was being transported.

The cash carriers were unable to provide documentary evidence regarding the source of the cash, leading to the immediate seizure of the money. Subsequently, the seized cash was handed over to the Flying Squad Team (FST) and Static Surveillance Team (SST) personnel, who are enforcing the election Model Code of Conduct, for further investigation and necessary action.

The raids were conducted under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj, targeting various strategic locations including Chikkalli Road, roads and lanes connecting to the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway within the city, Hunsur Road, KRS Road and the commercial areas surrounding D. Devaraj Urs Road.

“We have deployed 18 teams to conduct impromptu or surprise check-posts within the heart of the city, following intelligence suggesting the movement of cash, liquor and freebies within local areas and small localities, especially with election officials establishing full-fledged check-posts at all district border roads,” the DCP told Star of Mysore.

In anticipation of the upcoming LS elections on April 26, an extensive strategy has been implemented across the district, covering 11 Assembly Constituencies. This strategy includes establishment of 42 check-posts to deter any potential irregularities related to the elections.

Within the Mysuru city limits, there are currently 12 standard check-posts operational, with an additional 18 surprise check-posts that will be in operation every night until the conclusion of the voting period. “These surprise check-posts will be active from 9 pm to 6 am, with intensified scrutiny expected once the nomination process commences and election campaigning intensifies,” added the DCP.

The surprise check-posts are overseen by Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) from all sub-divisions, both civil and traffic. “In the event of discovering unaccounted cash, we will promptly notify the SST and FST personnel, who will then arrive at the scene to record the seizure via videography. Each day, the checking teams will target different roads,” he said.

This morning, DCP Muthuraj visited Bogadi Road, H.D. Kote Road, Nanjangud Road and Hunsur Road to evaluate the security measures and other arrangements in place.