Footpath cleared on Sayyaji Rao Road

March 21, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Stringent enforcement of the election Model Code of Conduct proved a boon for officials of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) this morning as they took action to remove footpath encroachments on Sayyaji Rao Road and surrounding areas.

With the code of conduct in effect, no political party or elected representative can influence the eviction process. This ensures that the MCC can carry out its duties without interference.

In the past, political leaders have intervened during footpath eviction drives, leading to hawkers returning to business within a short period and re-encroaching the footpaths.

Officials are optimistic that today’s eviction operation, conducted without political interference, will yield positive results and create unobstructed pathways for pedestrians along the footpaths.

The eviction drive was conducted by Zone 6 Assistant Commissioner Vani Alva from 9 am to 12 noon, resulting in the removal of over 100 footpath vendors.

Vendors selling household goods, fruits, vegetables and clothes were among those evicted.

Additionally, publicity materials erected on the footpaths, obstructing pedestrian movement were also dismantled and bundled into trucks brought by the MCC Abhaya 2 team.

Pushcart vendors too were asked to move out of the footpaths and roads enabling smooth passage for vehicles and pedestrians.

The footpaths surrounding K.R. Circle, stretching towards Devaraja Market on Sayyaji Rao Road, Gandhi Square and adjoining areas, have been extensively encroached upon by vendors selling a variety of goods including fruits, garments, footwear and fancy items.

These vendors have even encroached upon roadside spaces, exacerbating the inconvenience for road users. Such encroachments lead to accidents and altercations on streets.

The chaotic parking of vehicles and the occupation of footpath space by roadside vendors force pedestrians to navigate through a maze of vehicles on the roads. This situation poses significant challenges for senior citizens, who find themselves grappling with unexpected hardships while traversing the streets on foot.

MCC Environment Engineers Maithri, Health Inspectors Basavaraju, Manju Kumar and Krishna, Work Inspector Shantharaju and others were part of the eviction drive.