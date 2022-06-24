Presidential Election-2022: Droupadi Murmu files nomination in the presence of Modi, Amit Shah
News, Top Stories

Presidential Election-2022: Droupadi Murmu files nomination in the presence of Modi, Amit Shah

June 24, 2022

New Delhi: Former Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu this morning filed her nomination for the Presidential election as a candidate for the ruling NDA coalition.

She filed her papers in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President J.P. Nadda and several other BJP leaders. PM Modi handed over Murmu’s nomination papers to Returning Officer P.C. Mody.

After filing her papers, Murmu sought support for her candidature by Opposition leaders Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Mamata Banerjee. The election of the Office of the President of India is scheduled for July 18 and the counting of votes, if needed, will be done on July 21.

A day before filing her nomination, Murmu had met PM Modi, Shah, Singh and Nadda in the national capital.

In a brief statement to the media on the same day, Murmu had said, “I thank all and seek cooperation from everyone for the Presidential election. I will meet all voters (lawmakers) and seek their support before July 18.”

From the Santhal community in Odisha, the 64-year-old was named the Presidential nominee of the BJP-led NDA on Tuesday night, hours after former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha was declared the joint nominee of major Opposition parties including the Congress, TMC and NCP.

Murmu’s election is almost certain given that the numbers are heavily stacked in favour of the ruling NDA. Her candidature, announced by Nadda following a meeting of the party’s Parliamentary Board, appeared to have put some of the Opposition parties in a spot, especially the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which draws its electoral strength from tribal votes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching