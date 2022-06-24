Aortic valve implanted on four patients without open heart surgery

June 24, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Doctors at Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in city, for the first time, have implanted aortic valves on four patients through Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) procedure without performing open heart surgery, according to Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research Director Dr. C.N. Manjunath.

Dr. Manjunath, who visited the hospital yesterday, inspected the heart procedure personally and also enquired the health of patients who are undergoing treatment.

Speaking to media persons, Dr. Manjunath said that aortic valve of the heart was earlier being replaced through open heart surgery, but now, the valve is being implanted without performing the surgery through a new method.

He further said that at the Mysuru Jayadeva Hospital, the aortic valve has been implanted using angiogram technology through the vein of the leg.

Pointing out that four patients underwent the new procedure and aortic valves have been implanted in city’s Jayadeva Hospital yesterday, Dr. Manjunath said that a team of doctors led by Cardiology Department Head Dr. B.C. Srinivas and Professor Dr. K.H. Srinivas conducted the implantation procedures on four patients, who are healthy and will be discharged from the hospital in two days.

Stating that this implantation procedure will cost Rs. 20 lakh, Dr. Manjunath said that the procedure was done at 50 percent discount while the procedure on one patient was done free of cost. “It is a record that aortic valves were implanted on four patients in a single day,” he added.

On the occasion, Dr. Manjunath inaugurated the fourth Operation Theatre at the hospital. Jayadeva Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. K.S. Sadananda, Dr. Anusuya Manjunath, Dr. Harsha Basappa, Dr. Santosh, Dr. Rajith, Dr. Jayaprakash, Dr. Veena Nanjappa, Dr. Bharathi, Dr. Dinesh, Dr. Srinidhi Hegde, Dr. Rashmi, Dr. Devaraj, RMO Dr. Pashupathi, Nursing Superintendent Harish Kumar and others were present.