Prez presents Central Sangeet Natak Akademi Award to Dr. Vasundhara

March 2, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Noted Danseuse Dr. Vasundhara Doraswamy received the prestigious Central Sangeet Natak Akademi Award from the President of India Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Feb. 23. Dr. Vasundhara Doraswamy is the one and the only Bharatanatyam Artiste from Mysuru City to receive this Award since the formation of the Academy in 1953.

After receiving the Award, she left for cultural tour of Australia on Feb. 25. She has been invited by various cultural organisations and institutions to conduct workshop, lecture demonstration and solo Bharatanatyam in Vasundhara Bani.

She will be returning to India during the second week of April, according to a press release from T.R. Harish, Managing Trustee, VPAC&C Trust, Mysuru. [Mob: 98451-20407]