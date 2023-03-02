NAREDCO-2023 awards presented

March 2, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Outstanding achievers in the field of building construction were presented the first edition of NAREDCO-2023 awards at a programme organised under the aegis of NAREDCO (National Real Estate Development Council)-Mysuru at Hotel Southern Star on Vinoba Road here on Tuesday.

Mayor Shivakumar, who spoke after inaugurating the programme, said that the erstwhile rulers were responsible for making Mysuru the Cultural and Heritage Capital of the State. Noting that it is essential to remember the services of the erstwhile Mysuru Maharajas, he said that Mysuru is the second fastest growing city after Bengaluru. Pointing out that the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway is all set for opening, he said that the Expressway will help in the development of industries and infrastructure in Mysuru. Highlighting the developmental activities going on in Mysuru, the Mayor wanted NAREDCO-Mysuru to develop two prominent Circles of the city, which was agreed to by NAREDCO.

The awardees under different categories are as follows — Building Construction: Sandeep Subramanya of Trendz Apartments; Budget Group Housing: S. Paniraj of Niranthara Housing LLP; Independent Houses/Villas: Shivashankar of Skill Tech Engineers; Industrial Sheds: V. Mohankumar of Newtech Engineers.

Residential Layout Development — MUDA: R. Veeresh of Skill Tech Engineers; DTCP: M. Manoj Lodha of Yesh Developers; Farm Sites: N. Divyesh of Urban Assets.

Civil Contractors — Residential: C. Raghavendra of Raksha Engineers and P. Srinivas of Nammane Constructions, Commercial: P. Vinay Shankar of Naksha Builders; Layout Formation: C. Raghavendra of Raksha Engineers.

Material Suppliers — Iron & Steel: R. Mohan Kumar of Solar Associates; Cement Products: P.S. Gagandeep of RKB Build Pro; Paints: T.C. Deeraj Jain of Swastik Engineers.

Interior Design and Execution: P. Vinay Shankar of Naksha Builders.

Architecture Designs: P. Vinay Shankar of Naksha Builders.

Structural Engineer: Mohan Gurumurthy of CGM Industries (P) Ltd.

Project Marketing Company: M.L. Nagesh of Amacs India.

Erstwhile Mysore Royal family member Kamakshi Devi Wadiyar, MUDA Chairman Yashaswi Somashekar, NAREDCO President Rajan Bandelkar, NAREDCO-Mysuru President T.G. Adisheshan Gowda, Chairman N. Divyesh, Secretary M.L. Nagesh and others were present.