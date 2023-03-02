People must come to rescue of animals, birds: H.V. Rajeev

March 2, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Chairman of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) H. V. Rajeev has made an appeal that “The good hearted people in the society should take a step towards saving animals and birds.”

Rajeev spoke after releasing the materials of two-month ‘Neerunisi Jeevavannulisi’ (Feed water and save lives) programme organised by Parisara Snehi team and KMPK Charitable Trust at the Trust office in Chamundipuram in city yesterday.

“Following the sweltering heat due to summer, animals and birds are suffering, finding it difficult for food and water. Hence, the said organisations have launched a programme covering Mysuru city and surroundings, which is a noble task. The summer has begun and the animals and birds will be facing existential crisis,” said Rajeev.

Due to the radiation generated by usage of cell phones in residential areas, the population of animals and birds is dwindling due to lack of safe shelters. This is the season, the remaining number of animal and birds cry for food and water. Hence, it is the responsibility of all to protect them, added Rajeev.

President of KMPK Trust Vikram Iyengar said: “The public should join hands with the campaign. If anybody comes across such animals and birds, they should inform us, so that suitable food and water will be arranged for them. Interested may contact Mob: 98807-52727 or 81050-78070.”

Apoorva Suresh, G. Raghavendra, Girish of Jeevadhara Blood Bank, Kadakola Jagadish, Vinay Kanagal, Sachindra Chakrapani, President of Vidyarayna Trust Ravishankar, RJ Avinash, S.B. Vasudevamurthy, Lingaraju, Mirle Phaneesh, Rakesh, Raghu and others were present.

An Appeal…

The residents of Mysuru should keep pure water or food either in clay bowls or cement containers either on the terrace of their houses, under the tree or on the road on either side of their house.