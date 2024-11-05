Private firm employee allegedly gang-raped at city hotel

November 5, 2024

Mysuru: A girl, alleging that two youths had gang-raped her on the pretext of partying at a city hotel on Saturday night, has lodged a complaint with Vijayanagar Police on Sunday evening. The incident is said to have taken place at a hotel on the Outer Ring Road coming under Vijayanagar Police limits and the Police, who had registered a case, arrested two youths on Monday evening.

The accused have been identified as Shreyas of Hootagalli and Shashank of Sakleshpur. Both the accused and the victim are graduates and the girl, a native of Channapatna, is said to be working at a private company in city and residing in a Paying Guest (PG) accommodation.

As soon as the case was registered on Sunday evening, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, who took the case seriously, formed five Police teams led by DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraju comprising Vijayanagar Sub-Division ACP Gajendraprasad, Vijayanagar Inspector Suresh and Sub-Inspector Vishwanath, Hebbal Inspector Mallesh, Metagalli Sub-Inspector Shabareesh and Saraswathipuram Sub-Inspector Mahendra. The Police teams were successful in arresting the accused within 24 hours of registering the case.

Details: On Saturday afternoon, the girl (victim) came across Shreyas at a pub and soon friendship blossomed between them. Shreyas then invited the girl for a party in the evening for which the girl is said to have given her consent for it. Shreyas then booked a room at a hotel on the Outer Ring Road from the pub itself and took the girl to the hotel room where Shashank, said to be a relative of Shreyas, was already present in the room.

The duo (Shreyas and Shashank) sexually assaulted the girl and had reportedly made videos of the same which they had sent to two of their friends, the complaint stated. Shocked over this, the girl, who came back to the PG, took rest and on Sunday evening, lodged a complaint against Shreyas and Shashank at Vijayanagar Police Station. Soon, 5 Police teams were formed to nab the accused and they were successful in arresting the 2 accused yesterday evening.