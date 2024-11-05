Semiconductor chip unit to come up at Kadakola
Semiconductor chip unit to come up at Kadakola

November 5, 2024

Mysuru: In a significant development, a semiconductor chip manufacturing unit will soon be established at Kadakola, Mysuru.

This announcement was made by Ashok, the CEO of the Hassan Mega Food Park, at a press conference at the Pathrakartara Bhavan yesterday.

Ashok revealed that Mysuru had initially missed out on the semiconductor project. However, after negotiations with a Japan-based company, an agreement has been reached to bring the facility to Kadakola. “This project will be formally sealed at the Global Investors Meet, scheduled for Feb. 12 and 13 in Bengaluru,” he confirmed.

The unit, once operational, is expected to position Mysuru on the map for high-tech semiconductor production, enhancing the region’s industrial profile and bringing valuable investments.

The entry of a major semiconductor player is anticipated to generate numerous job opportunities and contribute to the city’s economic growth, marking a step forward in advanced manufacturing capabilities.

