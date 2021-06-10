Private phone conversation was made public but I stand by it: Rohini Sindhuri

June 10, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Mysuru DC Rohini Sindhuri has said that the audio clipping that has been released to the media yesterday was a private conversation between a journalist and her. It was not meant for public consumption, but she added saying, “Though I took the names of certain individuals in the audio, I stand by my statements as they are based on facts and documentary evidence. Anyone can check the veracity of my statements. There is not an iota of untruth in whatever I have said in the audio.”

On her statement that MUDA Chairman has passed more than 500 resolutions and they need to be probed, she said, “I have urged the Government to investigate. Agricultural lands were converted to commercial lands. I have cancelled them and have asked MUDA to set right all the illegalities.”

On the next course of action, Rohini Sindhuri said, “I can only point fingers at the illegal dealings and the next DC (Government) has the authority to investigate. As the representative of the Government in the District and as the head of Mysuru Revenue Department, I had the authority, powers and right to prevent encroachment of Government land and lakes. I have done my duty as the DC. It is up to the Government to initiate action.”

“As per rules, there should be no construction within 75 metres of any wetland. Any approval including layout plans in areas coming within 75 metres of any lake should be revoked. And I have done this. Whatever people might state defending their illegalities, this is the truth,” she added.

MUDA Chairman, MLA react

When SOM sought the reaction of MUDA Chairman Rajeev, he said that he will react after reading the documents. “I have not heard Rohini Sindhuri speak about me in private channels. I will react after seeing that and reading the documents.”

MLA S.R. Mahesh continued to say that there are no illegalities in the Lingambudhi Lake land. “Yes, I own land near the Lingambudhi Lake. Even Rajeev has a parcel of land. But are the lands illegal? There is nothing illegal in that land. Only agricultural activities are taking place there. When the land was converted for commercial purpose, the said land was not demarcated for agricultural purposes. Where is land mafia here? Documents say that after the land’s commercial conversion, it has been re-classified as agricultural land,” he said.