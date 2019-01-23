Priyanka Gandhi enters active politics
New Delhi: Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress this morning appointed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East. Priyanka will take charge in the first week of February.

In a string of appointments, the party has also appointed K.C. Venugopal as General Secretary of the Congress, apart from his role in Karnataka. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot will be AICC General Secretary (organisation).

Jyotiraditya Scindia has been made in-charge of Uttar Pradesh West with immediate effect. Meanwhile, Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was in-charge of UP, has been made General Secretary of Haryana.

January 23, 2019

