Problems of Music Varsity not music to ears

July 30, 2023

Lack of professional commitment from Government defeating the purpose of University establishment in Mysuru

By Bapu Lingaraj Urs

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka State Gangubai Hangal (KSGH) Music and Performing Arts University, established in Mysuru with the noble purpose of promoting music and arts, is currently facing a disheartening state of affairs.

The University, named after the renowned music legend Dr.Gangubai Hangal, was inaugurated on Feb. 14, 2008, to preserve and propagate the rich heritage of Indian music and performing arts. Nestled in the culturally significant city of Mysuru, the Government took inspiration from Chattisgarh’s Indira Gandhi Arts University and set up the Music Varsity on JLB Road in Lakshmipuram.

The University is solely dedicated to the study and research of music and performing arts. In fact, it holds the distinction of being only the second University of its kind in the entire country and the sole one in South India.

Housed within an awe-inspiring century-old heritage structure, the University’s grand setting reflects the deep-rooted traditions it seeks to preserve. However, the deterioration of both the heritage building and the University’s functioning due to financial constraints has become a cause of great concern.

Lack of research initiatives

One of the primary concerns is the apparent lack of research initiatives over the past 15 years, despite the Varsity’s establishment. This deficiency is disheartening, as research forms the backbone of academic growth and is essential for the evolution and enrichment of musical and performing arts disciplines.

Moreover, the University faces a significant shortfall in faculty members, and it lacks a designated professor to guide and mentor research students. The reliance on 22 guest lecturers to fill the gaps exacerbates the problem, particularly when these lecturers have not received their salaries for the past 18 months. Such financial difficulties contribute to an unfavourable atmosphere for both students and faculty alike.

The condition of the non-teaching staff is equally distressing. The University can only boast a handful of regular employees, primarily comprising the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar and Deputy Registrar.

Inadequate staff strength

This inadequate staff strength hampers the smooth functioning and administration of the University, hindering its potential for growth and development.

While the University manages to produce a modest number of 130 graduates each year, the potential for attracting more students remains untapped due to the poor infrastructure and an unsupportive learning environment. It is particularly disheartening that even in the face of the National Education Policy-2020, which made Music a compulsory subject in schools and colleges, the Varsity struggles to attract aspiring musicians and performers.

Severe fund crunchA major challenge lies in the financial constraints imposed on the University. The meagre annual allocation of Rs. 1.5 crore from the Government falls significantly short of supporting the various expenses, including utility charges and operational costs. This inadequate financial backing leaves the University struggling to meet even the minimum requirements for a thriving academic institution.

Despite numerous representations made by the University authorities to the Government and the Governor-Chancellor, who oversees all State-run Universities, little progress has been made in securing additional funds and addressing the infrastructural needs.

To elevate the Music University to its rightful position as an Institution of national importance for music and arts studies and research, the Government must recognise the pressing issues and take immediate measures to allocate sufficient funds. Only then can the University thrive, attract more students, foster research, and continue its mission of preserving and propagating the invaluable cultural heritage of Indian music and performing arts.

No salaries for guest lecturers for over a year and a half

The Music University’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Nagesh V. Bettakote, ex-presses grave concerns over the dire financial situation. Despite frequent communications with the Government and the Higher Education Minister, little relief has been granted, leaving the University in a state of despair.

Furthermore, the non-payment of salaries to guest lecturers for over a year and a half is a severe blow to both their financial stability and the University’s reputation. Such a scenario raises questions about the institution’s ability to retain competent and motivated faculty members.

University Registrar, Prof. T.S. Devaraj, emphasises that without adequate Government support, maintaining the quality of education becomes an uphill battle. With limited internal resources, the University’s growth and development suffer immensely.