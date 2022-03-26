Process of starting Film City near Nanjangud has started: CM Bommai

March 26, 2022

Bengaluru: Setting at rest speculations regarding the place of establishment of Film City, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the process of setting up the much-awaited Film City at Immavu in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district is in progress.

Replying to a call attention motion moved by JD(S) MLC C.N. Manjegowda in the Legislative Council on Thursday, Bommai said that the then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, in his Budgetary speech (2020-21), had announced that the Film City would be set up near Bengaluru at a cost of Rs. 500 crore on a PPP model. But as the required land was not available near Bengaluru, the Department of Information and Public Relations has decided to set up the Film City in Mysuru district on a PPP model, the CM said.

Continuing, Bommai said that a total of 110.8 acre of land coming under Immavu Survey No. 377 and other survey numbers has been sanctioned on a 30-year lease and the Revenue Department has been asked to let out the land for free. He also asserted that the Government is committed to establish a global-level Film City on PPP model, for which all necessary infrastructure and support will be provided.

Bommai noted that the Film City project was first undertaken by the Tourism Department, which had engaged Bengaluru’s E&Y Company as technical consultant for the project. Stating that the Government has paid Rs. 36.75 lakh to the company for conduct of feasibility study and preparation of draft reports, the CM said that the project has now been reverted back to Information and Public Relations Department.

Explaining the advantages and benefits of setting up the Film City in Mysuru as it a tourist hub, Manjegowda appealed the Government to perform Bhoomi Puja for the ambitious project, marking the 2022 Film Festival.