Seeking autonomous status for Cultural Institutions: Theatre Director Prasanna to observe fast

March 26, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Well-known Theatre Director and Playwright Prasanna will be observing a fast from this evening (Mar. 26) to the midnight of Mar. 27 to urge the Government to grant autonomous status to all the Cultural Institutions related to Language, Art and Theatre.

In a press release on the eve of World Theatre Day (Mar. 27), Prasanna said, “Cultural Institutions belong to the people and are not Government Institutions. Providing grants does not entitle the Government to interfere in its affairs. But this interference, from Government and politicians, have been increasing these days, posing a threat to their autonomy. This must stop.”

“Various Drama Schools in different States across the country need to come out of the clutches of the National School of Drama (NSD), New Delhi. Government should sanction more funds to propagate theatre activities in Schools,” he said adding that the Local Parents Committee should hire qualified theatre personalities to instil interest in theatre among the young students.

“The National School of Drama in Bengaluru belongs to Karnataka. It has to be remodelled according to regional requirements and necessity. But the interference of the NSD in Delhi will effectively be counter-productive in this aspect and this also must stop,” he observed.

